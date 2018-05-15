Today's cheapest apartments in San Francisco

We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
624 Ellis St., #7
Here's an apartment at 624 Ellis St. in the Tenderloin, listed at $1,500/month.
The studio features hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
83 McAllister St., #305
This studio apartment at 83 McAllister St. in Mid-Market, which, with 252 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.
Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, built-in shelves, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
539 Octavia St., #7
Over at 539 Octavia St. in the Western Addition, this 180-square-foot studio is going for $1,750/month.
In the unit, the listing offers hardwood flooring, a small kitchenette and built-in bookshelves. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
669 Ellis St., #10
Listed at $1,845/month, this studio apartment is located at 669 Ellis St. in the Tenderloin.
The unit features hardwood floors, bay windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry, but pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
1507 California St.
And finally, there's this 160-square-foot studio apartment at 1507 California St. in Polk Gulch. It's being listed for $1,875/month.
In the micro-unit, which comes furnished, you'll find central heating, carpeted floors, bay windows and a private bathroom. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a business center, on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and on-site maintenance.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
