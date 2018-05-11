REAL ESTATE

Top of The Town: inside Oakland's most expensive rentals

2341 Leimert Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
It's true: the priciest listing in today's Oakland rental market is going for $6,850/month. But just how glitzy do these homes get, given these high prices?

We scanned local listings in Oakland via rental site Zumper to uncover the city's most lavish listings.

Read on to see the most select listings on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2341 Leimert Blvd. (Oakmore)




Up first, this home situated at 2341 Leimert Blvd. in Oakmore has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 3,075-square-feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Oakland is roughly $3,500/month, this pad is currently listed at $6,850/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

The home features a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a kitchen island, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a deck, a backyard and garage parking. Living in this expansive home isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1214 Hampel St. (Trestle Glen)




This home at 1214 Hampel St. has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The average price for a two-bedroom rental in Oakland is about $2,700/month, but this spot is currently going for $3,850/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, built-in storage features, new windows, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and ample cabinet space. The home also boasts an outdoor deck and a yard. As glamorous as this apartment might appear, pets aren't welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

288 Third St., #216 (Jack London Square)




Finally, check out this apartment over at 288 Third St. near Jack London Square with two bedrooms and two bathrooms thatt spans 1,337-square-feet. This rental is currently going for $3,795/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and granite countertops. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Inhabiting this high-end home isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News