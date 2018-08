What can you rent for $2,800/month in the Bay Area?

San Francisco -- 2300 Pacific Ave.

Curious about just how far your housing dollar stretches in the Bay Area?With a budget of of $2,800, we reviewed rentals in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Berkeley and Pleasanton using data from Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment.Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This studio is located at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street & Pacific Avenue) in San Francisco's Pacific Heights. Asking $2,800/month, it's priced 19 percent higher than the $2,350 citywide median for a studio.The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, two closets, built-in shelves and floor-to-ceiling windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 401 Monte Vista Ave. in Oakland's Grand Lake. This pad is also listed for $2,800/month for its 1,159-square-feet of space--six percent pricier than Oakland's median two-bedroom rent of $2,649.When it comes to amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, granite countertops and a balcony, but neither cats nor dogs are allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Listed at $2,800/month, this 1,258-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1390 Saddle Rack St. in Downtown San Jose neighborhood is eight percent higher than the citywide median two-bedroom rent of $2,600.In the apartment, you'll get carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, a residents lounge and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the full listing here .)Next, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1704 Francisco St. in Berkeley is listed for $2,800/month, which is 20 percent less than Berkeley's median two-bedroom rent of $3,500.On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In this top-floor apartment, you can anticipate carpeting, a stove and a patio, but animals are not permitted.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Finally, here's a 1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3819 Vineyard Ave. in Pleasanton that's listed at $2,800/month. That's 18 percent less than Pleasanton's median three-bedroom rent of $3,404.Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.(Check out the complete listing here .)