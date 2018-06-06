What can you rent for $2,800/month in the Bay Area?

With a budget of of $2,800, we reviewed rentals in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Berkeley and Pleasanton using data from Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment.
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
San Francisco -- 2300 Pacific Ave.
This studio is located at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street & Pacific Avenue) in San Francisco's Pacific Heights. Asking $2,800/month, it's priced 19 percent higher than the $2,350 citywide median for a studio.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, two closets, built-in shelves and floor-to-ceiling windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Oakland -- 401 Monte Vista Ave., #201
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 401 Monte Vista Ave. in Oakland's Grand Lake. This pad is also listed for $2,800/month for its 1,159-square-feet of space--six percent pricier than Oakland's median two-bedroom rent of $2,649.
When it comes to amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, granite countertops and a balcony, but neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
San Jose -- 1390 Saddle Rack St., #318
Listed at $2,800/month, this 1,258-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1390 Saddle Rack St. in Downtown San Jose neighborhood is eight percent higher than the citywide median two-bedroom rent of $2,600.
In the apartment, you'll get carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, a residents lounge and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Berkeley -- 1704 Francisco St.
Next, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1704 Francisco St. in Berkeley is listed for $2,800/month, which is 20 percent less than Berkeley's median two-bedroom rent of $3,500.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In this top-floor apartment, you can anticipate carpeting, a stove and a patio, but animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
Pleasanton -- 3819 Vineyard Ave.
Finally, here's a 1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3819 Vineyard Ave. in Pleasanton that's listed at $2,800/month. That's 18 percent less than Pleasanton's median three-bedroom rent of $3,404.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
