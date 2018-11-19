What does $1,500 rent you in Concord, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Concord with a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2067 Riley Court
Listed at $1,500/month, this 710-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2067 Riley Court.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking; in the unit you'll get granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome, but there's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
1500 Lacey Court
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1500 Lacey Court. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
The upstairs apartment has in-unit laundry and a private balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1115 Virginia Lane
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1115 Virginia Lane that's going for $1,450/month. (Three units are available, so the pictures may not correspond exactly to what inquirers find.)
When it comes to the secured building's amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the apartments, you'll find granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry, pet owners: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
