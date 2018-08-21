What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Concord if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2761 Grant St., #11
Listed at $1,499/month, this 425-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2761 Grant St., #11.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and doesn't offer many public transit options.
1867 Robin Lane
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1867 Robin Lane. It's listed for $1,495/month for its 725 square feet of space.
The building has a business center, on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, tile flooring and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1115 Virginia Lane
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1115 Virginia Lane that's going for $1,450/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
