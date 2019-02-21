What does $1,600 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Oakland if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
215 Athol Ave. (Cleveland Heights)
Listed at $1,595/month, this 238-square-foot studio is located at 215 Athol Ave.
The building features on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 security deposit and a $40 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2212 High St., #E
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2212 High St., #E. It's also listed for $1,595/month for its 550 square feet of space.
In the apartment, expect a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Building amenities include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3201 Beaumont Ave. (Lynn/ Highland Park)
Here's a studio at 3201 Beaumont Ave. that's going for $1,595/month.
In the apartment, there are large windows, carpet, ample closet space and plenty of natural light. Cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1002 E. 23rd St., #19
Located at 1002 E. 23rd St., #19, here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,583/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a dry cleaning service, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
---
