What does $1,700 rent you in Oakland, today?

To answer that question, we rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a pace for $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals The Town has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2530 35th Ave. (Harrington)
Listed at $1,700/month, this 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2530 35th Ave.
When it comes to amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, secured entry, on-site management and assigned parking. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and two closets. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
680 14th St. (Old City)
Here's a 400-square-foot studio at 680 14th St. that's going for $1,699/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, closet space, built-in storage features, granite countertops and bay windows. Assigned parking and on-site management are offered, but pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
77 Glen Ave., #109 (Piedmont Avenue)
Next, check out this 336-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 77 Glen Ave., #109 and is listed for $1,695/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has good transit options.
2117 E. 15th St. (Rancho San Antonio)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2117 E. 15th St. that's listed for $1,650/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a small breakfast bar, closet space and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site management. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6500 Foothill Blvd. (Frick)
Here's a 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 6500 Foothill Blvd. that's also going for $1,650/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
