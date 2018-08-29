What does $1,700 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Oakland if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1236 37th Ave. (Fruitvale Station)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1236 37th Ave.
In the apartment, you'll find high ceilings, a decorative fireplace, wooden cabinetry and carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1929 26th Ave. (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)
Next, check out this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1929 26th Ave. It's listed for $1,695/month.
The unit features a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and secured entry are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
787 22nd St. (Ralph Bunche)
Also listed at $1,695/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 787 22nd St.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
3207 Telegraph Ave. (Pill Hill)
Then, check out this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3207 Telegraph Ave. It's listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1125 E. 18th St.
Located at 1125 E. 18th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,645/month.
The building provides amenities like assigned parking and an elevator. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Cats are welcome on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)