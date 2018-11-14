What does $1,700 rent you in San Jose, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Jose with a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2890 Almaden Expy (Willow Glen South)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2890 Almaden Expy.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Inside the apartment, you'll find wooden cabinetry and a mix of carpeted and vinyl flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2732 Sorano Court (Fairgrounds)
Next, there's this studio located at 2732 Sorano Court. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 255 square feet of space.
The brand-new building is right next to a park. In the studio, you'll get granite countertops, stainless steel applianes and included WiFi. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
161 E. Reed St. (San Jose University)
Located at 161 E. Reed St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,650/month.
The building offers assigned parking and extra storage; inside the freshly painted apartment, you'll get carpeted flooring and wall air conditioning and heating. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
