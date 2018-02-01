What Does $1,800 Rent You In Oakland, Today?

We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Oakland if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Note: prices shown here may change after this story is published.
1819 7th St., #12 (Prescott)
Listed at $1,795/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th St.
Described as a sunny apartment, the unit includes hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. When it comes to amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management, cats are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1844 7th Ave., #206 (Ivy Hill)
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1844 7th Ave is listed for $1,783/month.
Building tenants enjoy on-site laundry and off-street parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, good closet space, and ample natural lighting.
Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6315 Shattuck Ave., which is going for $1,775/month.
Building amenities include secured entry. The first-floor unit has hardwood floors and granite counter tops, but pets are not permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1921 26th Ave., #24 (Foothill)
This 550-square-foot 1-BR, 1BA apartment located at 1921 26th Ave. in the Foothill district is listed for $1,749/month.
In the unit, you'll get a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and plenty of cabinet space. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1929 26th Avenue, #2 (Foothill)
Located at 1929 26th Ave., here's a 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom furnished apartment that's listed for $1,749/ month.
In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Yes to on-site laundry, no to cats and dogs. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
