What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Oakland with a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1921 26th Ave. (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)
Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. that's going for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. The building boasts secured entry, package service and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
3115 Stuart St. (Lynn/ Highland Park)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 3115 Stuart St. It's also listed for $1,795/month.
The furnished unit comes with hardwood floors and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1720 12th Ave. (Clinton)
Located at 1720 12th Ave., here's a studio that's listed for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1830 Peralta St. (Prescott)
Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1830 Peralta St.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are negotiable.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5470 Camden St. (Maxwell Park)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5470 Camden St. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
