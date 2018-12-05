What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Oakland with a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3761 High St. (Upper Laurel)
Check out this 632-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3761 High St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
The apartment has carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Canine companions are permitted, and tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2530 35th Ave. (Harrington)
Located at 2530 35th Ave., here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,775/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. The building is in a gated community and features on-site managers and a laundry room. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1580 Madison St., #211
Listed at $1,750/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1580 Madison St., #211.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a breakfast nook. There's also a laundry room in the building. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
787 22nd St. (Ralph Bunche)
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 787 22nd St. that's also going for $1,750/month.
In the unit, you're looking at a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners should note that this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
1929 26th Ave. (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)
Finally, check out this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1929 26th Ave. It's listed for $1,749/month.
In the unit, you'll get a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, hardwood flooring and an entertainment system. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
