What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Oakland if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2637 35th Ave. (Upper Peralta Creek / Bartlett)
First up, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2637 35th Ave. It's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2606 Kingsland Ave. (Maxwell Park)
Next, check out this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2606 Kingsland Ave. It's listed for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2912 14th Ave. (Tuxedo)
Located at 2912 14th Ave., here's a studio that's also listed for $1,795/month.
The apartment features in-unit laundry, closet space, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3728 Maybelle Ave. (Upper Laurel)
Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3728 Maybelle Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, white cabinetry and natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
3285 Delaware St. (Laurel)
To wrap it up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 3285 Delaware St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)