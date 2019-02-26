What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Oakland with a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1929 26th Ave., Unit B (Reservoir Hill/Meadow Brook)
Here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1929 26th Ave., Unit B that's going for $1,795/month.
Inside, expect a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secure entry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2233 Seventh Ave. (Ivy Hill)
Next, check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2233 Seventh Ave. It's also listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit are laminate wood floors and stainless steel appliances, while the building offers off-street parking and shared laundry facilities. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
3210 San Leandro St., #8 (Fruitvale Station)
Located at 3210 San Leandro St., #8, here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, quartz counters and in-unit laundry. Feline companions are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $1,795 security deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1232 E. 19th St.
Finally, here's a studio at 1232 E. 19th St. that's also going for $1,795/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, extra storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.