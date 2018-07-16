What does $1,800 rent you in San Jose, today?

We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Jose on a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1895 Curtner Ave. (Cambrian Park)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1895 Curtner Ave.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The unit features carpeted floors, a stove, a ceiling fan and large windows, but pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3216 Cadillac Drive (Winchester North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 3216 Cadillac Drive that's listed for $1,795/month and has 575 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage and covered parking. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a stove and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1290 San Tomas Aquino Road, #107 (West San Jose)
Here's a studio apartment at 1290 San Tomas Aquino Road, #107 that's also going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove, generous cabinet space and a balcony. The building has a swimming pool, an elevator, assigned parking and storage space. Feline companions are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
232 S. 10th St. (Downtown)
Check out this 450-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 232 S. 10th St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a wooden cabinetry, a small breakfast bar, closet space and a deck. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
135 S. Morrison Ave. (Downtown)
Located at 135 S. Morrison Ave., here's a 725-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,725/month.
The unit features carpeted floors, ample cabinet space, a ceiling fan and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)