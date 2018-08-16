What does $1,800 rent you in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Jose if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
466 N. 13th St. (Downtown)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 466 N. 13th St. It's listed for $1,800/month for its 450 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1185 Bird Ave. (Willow Glen)
Here's a 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1185 Bird Ave. that's going for $1,795/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
589 N. Third St. (Downtown)
Next, check out this studio that's located at 589 N. Third St. It's also listed for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and shared storage space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, spacious closets, a remodeled kitchen, air conditioning units and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1290 San Tomas Aquino Road
Located at 1290 San Tomas Aquino Road, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking for a fee, extra storage space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and a balcony. Feline companions are allowed; sorry, no canines.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
