What does $1,900 rent you in San Jose, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Jose if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3796 Bertini Court (West San Jose)
Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3796 Bertini Court.
The building offers assigned garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a patio and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
1007 Willow St. (Willow Glen)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1007 Willow St. It's listed for $1,895/month.
The building boasts extra storage space and assigned parking. In the apartment, anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4005 Will Rogers Drive (West San Jose)
Then, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4005 Will Rogers Drive. It's also listed for $1,895/month.
The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
