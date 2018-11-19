What does $1,900 rent you in San Jose, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in San Jose with a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3801 Blackford Ave. (West San Jose)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3801 Blackford Ave. (More than one unit is available, so the photos may not be of the exact unit offered.)
The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking as well as a courtyard. The remodeled apartment boasts granite countertops, hardwood laminate floors and a private patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
288 Tradewinds Drive (Tradewinds)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 288 Tradewinds Drive. It's listed for $1,895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, a swimming pool and sauna, a fitness center and an outdoor tennis court. In the apartment, there's a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately for animal lovers, cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1617 Mendenhall Drive
Here's a 504-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1617 Mendenhall Drive that's going for $1,895/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Inside, you'll find a mix of hardwood and carpeted flooring and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1080 Eugene Ave. (Downtown)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1080 Eugene Ave.. It's listed for $1,895/month.
In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry hookups, fresh paint and a gas range. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Sorry, pet owners: cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
385 S. Fourth St. (Downtown)
Finally, over at 385 S. Fourth St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,850/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking, while in the unit you'll get new paint, laminate flooring and a gas range. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
