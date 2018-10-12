What does $2,000 rent you in Alameda, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Alameda if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
547-549 Buena Vista Ave. (West End)
Listed at $1,999/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 547-549 Buena Vista Ave.
The building boasts a swimming pool, storage space and assigned parking. In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry ceiling fan and a breakfast nook. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
823 Central Ave. (West End)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 823 Central Ave. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, built-in storage features and marble countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1704 Central Ave. (Bronze Coast)
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1704 Central Ave. that's also going for $1,995/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and a breakfast nook. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
