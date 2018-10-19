REAL ESTATE

What does $2,000 rent you in Berkeley, today?

2317 Webster St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1247 Ashby Ave.




First up, here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1247 Ashby Ave. that's going for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. The building has available assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

2665 Shasta Road




Located at 2665 Shasta Road, here's a studio apartment that's also listed for $1,995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. The furnished unit has hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a deck. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1521 Ashby Ave.




Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1521 Ashby Ave.

Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1951 Chestnut St.



Here's a 400-square-foot studio at 1951 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,995/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

2317 Webster St.




Finally, located at 2317 Webster St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,975/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and available storage space. In the apartment, you'll see carpeted floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
