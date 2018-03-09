REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,000 Rent You In Ivy Hill, Today?

1925 7th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ivy Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Oakland neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,000 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1925 7th Ave.




Listed at $1,975 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1925 7th Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

409 E 21st St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 409 E 21st St. It's listed for $1,970 / month for its 600 square feet of space.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features, high ceilings and granite countertops. The buildings has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1830 6th Ave., #18




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1830 6th Ave. that's going for $1,933 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops. The building has secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News