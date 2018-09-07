What does $2,000 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Oakland if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
433 Adams St., #1D (Adams Point)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 433 Adams St., #1D.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, storage space and available assigned parking. The apartment offers carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3507 Brighton Ave. (Glenview)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3507 Brighton Ave. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 820 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, central heating, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
200 E. 15th St. (Merritt)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 200 E. 15th St. that's also going for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building boasts outdoor space. Animals are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
583 56th St. (Bushrod)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 583 56th St. It's listed for $1,925/month.
In the duplex, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats are considered with additional fees.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)