What does $2,000 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Oakland with a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
77 Glen Ave., #204 (Piedmont Avenue)
Listed at $1,999/month, this 454-square-foot studio apartment is located at 77 Glen Ave., #204.
In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, granite countertops, bay windows and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
646 16th St. (San Pablo Gateway)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 646 16th St. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 470 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1844 Seventh Ave., #307 (Ivy Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1844 Seventh Ave., #307 that's going for $1,983/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, on-site management, secured entry and off-street parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
810 E. 23rd St.
Located at 810 E. 23rd St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,950/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
