What does $2,000 rent you in San Jose, today?

232 S. 10th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3993 Starview Drive (Cambrian Park)




Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3993 Starview Drive.

The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. In the second floor unit, you can expect to find carpeted floors, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

780 Northrup St.




Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 780 Northrup St. that's also going for $1,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, spacious closets and a patio. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

232 S. 10th St. (Downtown)




Located at 232 S. 10th St., here's a 558-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,945/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, high ceilings, a stove, wooden cabinetry and generous storage space. Garage parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
