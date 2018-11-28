REAL ESTATE

What does $2,000 rent you in Sunnyvale, today?

370 West Olive Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sunnyvale?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Sunnyvale with a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1654 Hollenbeck Ave. (Serra)






Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1654 Hollenbeck Ave.

The building has on-site laundry and garage parking, while the unit offers a mix of carpeted and tile flooring, plus wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

370 W. Olive Ave., #2 (Washington)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 370 W. Olive Ave., #2. It's listed for $1,950/month for its 600 square feet of space.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher and a wall-to-wall bedroom closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1090 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road (Ortega)






Here's a 443-square-foot studio at 1090 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road that's going for $1,950/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a remodeled bathroom. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $250 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSunnyvale
REAL ESTATE
Renting in San Mateo: What will $2,500 get you?
What to expect while looking for apartments in Berkeley on the cheap
What does $2,200 rent you in Redwood City, today?
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland A's choose waterfront location for proposed stadium
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1,000 checks to Paradise High students, staff
Satanic group says visitors are stealing ornaments from its holiday display
Ivanka Trump defends use of private email, brushes aside Mueller probe
Trump threatens to cut subsidies for GM
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
Show More
Lawsuit claims Danville teacher on cell phone as student drowned in PE class
House fire kills 6, including 4 children, in Indiana
Storm causes problems for commuters throughout the Bay Area
Body found in Robeson County while FBI was following leads in search for Hania Aguilar
Hundreds of breweries creating 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
More News