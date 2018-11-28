What does $2,000 rent you in Sunnyvale, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Sunnyvale with a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1654 Hollenbeck Ave. (Serra)
Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1654 Hollenbeck Ave.
The building has on-site laundry and garage parking, while the unit offers a mix of carpeted and tile flooring, plus wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
370 W. Olive Ave., #2 (Washington)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 370 W. Olive Ave., #2. It's listed for $1,950/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher and a wall-to-wall bedroom closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1090 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road (Ortega)
Here's a 443-square-foot studio at 1090 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road that's going for $1,950/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a remodeled bathroom. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $250 security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
