What does $2,000 rent you in Walnut Creek, today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Walnut Creek?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Walnut Creek if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

1415 Marchbanks Drive






Listed at $2,000/month, this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1415 Marchbanks Drive.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

155 Sharene Lane, #212






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 155 Sharene Lane, #212. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 695 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1170 Lincoln Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1170 Lincoln Ave. that's also going for $1,995/month.

The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site management and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)
