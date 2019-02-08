What does $2,000 rent you in Walnut Creek, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Walnut Creek if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1415 Marchbanks Drive
Listed at $2,000/month, this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1415 Marchbanks Drive.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
155 Sharene Lane, #212
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 155 Sharene Lane, #212. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 695 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.
1170 Lincoln Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1170 Lincoln Ave. that's also going for $1,995/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site management and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.
