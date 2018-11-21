REAL ESTATE

What does $2,200 rent you in Redwood City, today?

1199 Johnson St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Redwood City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Redwood City with a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

118 Poplar Ave. (Palm)






Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 118 Poplar Ave.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space, while inside the unit you'll get an electric range and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

1199 Johnson St. (Central)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1199 Johnson St. It's also listed for $2,200/month.

Building amenities include a private one-car garage and a front and side yard. Inside, you're promised a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Sorry, animal lovers: pets are not allowed. Look out for a $35 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

150 Harrison Ave. (Sequoia)






Finally, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 150 Harrison Ave. It's listed for $2,150/month.

In the recently remodeled unit, you'll find a private balcony, granite counters and laminate flooring. The building boasts assigned parking, on-site laundry and an elevator. However, neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $30 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
