REAL ESTATE

What does $2,200 rent you in San Mateo, today?

46 E. 39th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Mateo?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Mateo if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

46 E. 39th Ave. (San Mateo Village)





Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 46 E. 39th Ave.

When it comes to apartment amenities, anticipate stainless steel appliances, carpet and a fenced-in patio. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1710 S. Grant St. (Nineteenth Avenue)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1710 S. Grant St.

It's listed for $2,195/month for its 675 square feet of space. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site building management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

603 E. Fifth Ave. (Central Business District)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 603 E. Fifth Ave. that's going for $2,195/month.

In the unit, you'll get a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and flooring and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry and a dedicated parking spot, as well. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability and is a "biker's paradise."

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
