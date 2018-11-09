What does $2,200 rent you in the Tenderloin, today?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Tenderloin is currently hovering around $2,615.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,200 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
305 Hyde St., #207
Listed at $2,195/month, this studio apartment is located at 305 Hyde St., #207.
In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has no laundry machines of its own, but points out that there's a laundromat directly across the street. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
455 Eddy St.
Next, there's this newly renovated studio situated at 455 Eddy St., in the Mosser Towers. It's listed for $2,155/month.
The secured-entry building boasts on-site laundry and a package delivery room. In the apartment, you'll get a private balcony, plus all-new kitchen appliances and flooring. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
545 O'Farrell St., #315
Here's another studio apartment at 545 O'Farrell St., #315 that's going for $2,145/month.
The newly renovated studio has wood flooring and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed, with a pet deposit and extra pet rent each month.
(See the full listing here.)