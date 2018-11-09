REAL ESTATE

What does $2,200 rent you in the Tenderloin, today?

455 Eddy St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Tenderloin?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Tenderloin is currently hovering around $2,615.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,200 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

305 Hyde St., #207




Listed at $2,195/month, this studio apartment is located at 305 Hyde St., #207.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has no laundry machines of its own, but points out that there's a laundromat directly across the street. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

455 Eddy St.




Next, there's this newly renovated studio situated at 455 Eddy St., in the Mosser Towers. It's listed for $2,155/month.

The secured-entry building boasts on-site laundry and a package delivery room. In the apartment, you'll get a private balcony, plus all-new kitchen appliances and flooring. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

545 O'Farrell St., #315




Here's another studio apartment at 545 O'Farrell St., #315 that's going for $2,145/month.

The newly renovated studio has wood flooring and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed, with a pet deposit and extra pet rent each month.

(See the full listing here.)
