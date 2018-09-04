What does $2,300 rent you in Dublin?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Dublin if you're on a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6450 Dougherty Road
Listed at $2,275/month, this 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6450 Dougherty Road.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, quartz countertops and a balcony. The building offers amenities like a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents lounge, secured entry and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed, though restrictions apply.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.
7100 San Ramon Road
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 7100 San Ramon Road. It's listed for $2,268/month for its 657 square feet of space.
The apartment features in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a patio, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a dog park, garage parking and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable.
3360 Maguire Way, #214
Here's an 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 3360 Maguire Way, #214, that's going for $2,250/month.
In the condo, you'll get a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and carpeting. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry, a movie theater, a business center and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands.
