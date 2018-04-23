What does $2,300 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Oakland if you're on a budget of $2,300 / month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1 Embarcadero West (Produce & Waterfront)
Listed at $2,300 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Embarcadero West.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a patio, central heating, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
273 MacArthur Blvd., #306 (Adams Point)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 273 MacArthur Blvd. It's also listed for $2,300 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a balcony, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pets are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
1370 E 27th St. (Lynn/ Highland Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1370 E 27th St. that's going for $2,295 / month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space; Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
