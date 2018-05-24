What does $2,300 rent you in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Oakland if you're on a budget of $2,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
189 Vernon Terrace (Adams Point)
Listed at $2,250/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 189 Vernon Terrace.
The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a stove, large windows and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
475 Alcatraz Ave. (Fairview Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 475 Alcatraz Ave. It's also listed for $2,250/month for its 600-square-feet of space.
The spot features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove, closet space, a small breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
500 William St. (San Pablo Gateway)
Here's a 525-square-foot studio at 500 William St. that's going for $2,239/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry, a fitness center and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
412 Monte Vista Ave. (Grand Lake)
Located at 412 Monte Vista Ave., here's a 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,200/month.
On-site laundry, storage space and secured entry are offered as building amenit. In the furnished unit, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
(Check out the complete listing here.)