What does $2,300 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $2,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
601 Van Ness Ave. (Cathedral Hill)
Listed at $2,300/month, this studio spot is located at 601 Van Ness Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and built-in storage features. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
883 Sacramento St., #B (Chinatown)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 883 Sacramento St., #B. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 500 square feet of space.
The furnished apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
McAllister and Divisadero streets (Divisadero)
Here's a studio apartment at McAllister and Divisadero streets that's going for $2,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space, a porch and bay windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. Dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
2988 Mission St., #B (Mission)
Then, check out this 600-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2988 Mission St., #B. It's listed for $2,275/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, you can expect to find carpeted flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
2920 Taraval (Parkside)
Located at 2920 Taraval, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,275/month.
Garage parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. The apartment features carpeted flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
