What does $2,300 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,300/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4671 Albany Circle, #126 (West San Jose)
Listed at $2,300/month, this 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 4671 Albany Circle, #126.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and a business center. In the apartment, you'll get a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are considered with owner approval.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1611 Parkmoor Ave., #122 (West San Carlos / Burbank)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1611 Parkmoor Ave., #122. It's listed for $2,295/month for its 640 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan, a balcony, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome, though breed restrictions apply.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
355 Martha St. (San Jose - University)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 355 Martha St. that's going for $2,250/month.
The building features assigned parking and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)
Finally, check out this 967-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 29 W. Julian St. It's listed for $2,215/month.
In the unit, you'll get wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers amenities like assigned garage parking, an elevator, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)