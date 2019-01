What does $2,300 rent you in San Mateo, today?

1427 Jasmine St. (Aragon)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Mateo?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Mateo if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1427 Jasmine St.When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is very bikeable.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 153 Crystal Springs Road. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 700 square feet of space.Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $2300.00 security deposit.Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is bikeable.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Then, here's a studio apartment at 1022 E. Fourth Ave., #7 that's going for $2,295/month.In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, quartz countertops and a balcony. The building features off-street parking and laundry facilities. Feline companions are welcome.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.(Check out the complete listing here .)