REAL ESTATE

What does $2,300 rent you in San Mateo, today?

1427 Jasmine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Mateo?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Mateo if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1427 Jasmine St. (Aragon)






Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1427 Jasmine St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is very bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

153 Crystal Springs Road






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 153 Crystal Springs Road. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $2300.00 security deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1022 E. Fourth Ave., #7 (Central Business District)






Then, here's a studio apartment at 1022 E. Fourth Ave., #7 that's going for $2,295/month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, quartz countertops and a balcony. The building features off-street parking and laundry facilities. Feline companions are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Mateo
REAL ESTATE
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Noe Valley
South Bay down payment assistance program may not be enough
Renting in Walnut Creek: What will $1,900 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Russian Hill, explored
More Real Estate
Top Stories
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Larry Beil knows musicals?
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route
More News