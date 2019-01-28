What does $2,300 rent you in Walnut Creek, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Walnut Creek if you've got $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1182 Walker Ave.
Listed at $2,300/month, this 772-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1182 Walker Ave.
The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, look for stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable.
1908 Camino Verde, #M
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1908 Camino Verde, #M. It's listed for $2,295/month for its 650 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The complex offers off-street parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
1415 Marchbanks Drive
Then, here's a 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1415 Marchbanks Drive that's going for $2,250/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeting and a private patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a covered parking spot and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.
