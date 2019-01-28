REAL ESTATE

What does $2,300 rent you in Walnut Creek, today?

1182 Walker Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Walnut Creek?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Walnut Creek if you've got $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1182 Walker Ave.






Listed at $2,300/month, this 772-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1182 Walker Ave.

The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, look for stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1908 Camino Verde, #M






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1908 Camino Verde, #M. It's listed for $2,295/month for its 650 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The complex offers off-street parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1415 Marchbanks Drive






Then, here's a 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1415 Marchbanks Drive that's going for $2,250/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeting and a private patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a covered parking spot and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineWalnut Creek
REAL ESTATE
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
What will $1,500 rent you in Oakland, right now?
What does $2,700 rent you in Redwood City, today?
$238M NYC penthouse becomes most expensive home in US
More Real Estate
Top Stories
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
Strike authorization vote called for Oakland teachers
Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation to deliver State of the Union address
5 Houston police officers wounded in shooting
Alleged driver arrested after SFSU student killed in SoCal hit-and-run
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco recalled due to listeria
Reggie Knows Sports: Peter Magowan was about more than baseball
San Jose police seek red truck driver after deadly hit-and-run
Show More
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Florida nabs 'America's Most Wanted' fugitive from Virginia
California wildfire damages top $11.4 billion for 2018
18-year-old student stabbed near high school in Concord
Nate Ballard discusses Kamala Harris campaign, Governor Newsom
More News