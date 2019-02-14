What does $2,400 rent you in Berkeley, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Berkeley if you've got a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2517 Virginia St.
Listed at $2,400/month, this studio is located at 2517 Virginia St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome, and there isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2209 Cedar St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2209 Cedar St.
It's listed for $2,399/month for its 650 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry; in the apartment, there is a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1640 Euclid Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1640 Euclid Ave. that's going for $2,350/month.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1812 University Ave.
Next, check out this 420-square-foot studio that's located at 1812 University Ave. It's listed for $2,350/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Building amenities include a roof deck, bike storage space and a common area work and study lounge. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
