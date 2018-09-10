What does $2,400 rent you in Downtown San Jose, right now?

According to Walk Score, this San Jose neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,995.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1786 The Alameda
Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1786 The Alameda.
The building has assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, look for tile floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
539 E. Julian St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 539 E. Julian St. It's listed for $2,375/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The apartment features tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and recessed lighting. The building has outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here, though breed restrictions and additional fees apply.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
29 W. Julian St.
Here's a 786-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 29 W. Julian St. that's going for $2,357/month.
Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, a fireplace and a balcony. The building boasts assigned parking, an elevator, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted pending additional fees.
(See the full listing here.)