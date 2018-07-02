What does $2,500 rent you in Berkeley, today?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Berkeley on a budget of $2,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2109 Shattuck Ave. (Downtown)
Listed at $2,500/month, this 504-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2109 Shattuck Ave.
Building amenities include on-site credit card laundry, indoor bike racks, elevator lift, gated entry with intercom and on-site management. In the unit, expect an updated bathroom with walk-in shower, extra storage space, large closets and hardwood and carpet flooring. Sorry, pet lovers: animals are not allowed at this location.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
2015 Haste St. (Downtown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2015 Haste St. that's going for $2,495/month.
Building amenities include gated entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and updated appliances. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1812 University Ave.
Next, check out this 400-square-foot studio that's located at 1812 University Ave. It's listed for $2,450/month.
When it comes to brand-new, never-before-lived-in building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, on-site laundry, a fitness center, rooftop decks, bike storage, common areas and natural light. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet guardians, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
