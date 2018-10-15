What does $2,500 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Oakland if you've got $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3768 Harrison St., #205 (Grand Lake)
Listed at $2,500/month, this 886-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3768 Harrison St., #205.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. The apartment offers a balcony, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1746 16th St. (Prescott)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom at 1746 16th St. that's going for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Inside the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1450 Alice St., #15
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1450 Alice St., #15. It's listed for $2,495/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
