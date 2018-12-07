What does $2,500 rent you in San Francisco, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2191 Mission St., #208 (Mission)
Listed at $2,500/month, this 330-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2191 Mission St., #208.
The furnished unit has a loft-style bed, carpeting and plenty of windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
1155 Leavenworth St., #16 (Nob Hill)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1155 Leavenworth St., #16. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 350 square feet of space.
The building has a roof deck and an elevator. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, bay windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and marble countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
Beach and Fillmore streets (Marina)
Here's a studio apartment at Beach and Fillmore streets that's going for $2,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a separate dining area and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry facilities. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
266 Munich St. (Excelsior)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 266 Munich St. It is listed for $2,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a $2500 security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
288 Ninth St. (SoMa)
Finally, located at 288 Ninth St., here's a 517-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,500/month.
Inside, you'll find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The 25-unit building has on-site management and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
