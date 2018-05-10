REAL ESTATE

What does $2,500 rent you in the Bay Area?

357 Ethyl St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the San Francisco Bay Area?

We compared what $2,500 might get you in San Francisco, San Jose, Sunnyvale and Milpitas, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

San Francisco -- 234 Euclid Ave.




This 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 234 Euclid Ave. in San Francisco's Presidio Heights neighborhood. Asking $2,500/month, it's priced 23 percent below the $3,250 median rent for a one bedroom in San Francisco.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, tile flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and a small breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

San Jose -- 5691 Makati Circle, #E




Also listed at $2,500/month, this 989-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 5691 Makati Circle in San Jose's Blossom Valley neighborhood is four percent below San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,600.

In the condo, you'll get air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a patio and a fireplace. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Sunnyvale -- 874 E. El Camino Real




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 874 E. El Camino Real in Sunnyvale. It's listed for $2,500/month, which is 12 percent pricier than Sunnyvale's median one-bedroom rent of $2,225.

Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a business center and a playground. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The apartment offers carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and a deck.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Milpitas -- 357 Ethyl St., #3




Finally, here's an 882-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 357 Ethyl St. in Milpitas' Southwestern neighborhood, listed at $2,500/month. That's four percent less than Milpitas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,600.

The apartment features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and large windows. Pets are not welcome. On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
