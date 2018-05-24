REAL ESTATE

What does $2,500 rent you in the Bay Area?

1035 Taylor Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Looking for an apartment in the Bay Area?

We compared what $2,500 might get you in San Francisco, Oakland, Alameda and Richmond, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

San Francisco -- 2191 Mission St., #208




This 330-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2191 Mission St. in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood. Asking $2,500/month, it's priced six percent higher than the $2,350 median rent for a studio in San Francisco.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised central heating, carpeted floors, a stove, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Oakland -- 220 Caldecott Lane, #114




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 220 Caldecott Lane in Oakland. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 728-square-feet of space--14 percent pricier than Oakland's median one-bedroom rent of $2,200.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, secured entry, an elevator and assigned parking. In the apartment, which comes furnished, anticipate central heating, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, large windows and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Alameda -- 1035 Taylor Ave.




Check out this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1035 Taylor Ave. Located in Alameda's West End neighborhood, it's listed for $2,500/month, which is 14 percent less than Alameda's median two-bedroom rent of $2,900.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, closet space and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a business center. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Richmond -- 183 Schooner Court




Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 183 Schooner Court in Richmond's Marina Bay neighborhood, listed at $2,500/month. That's six percent pricier than Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $2,370.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
