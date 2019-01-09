REAL ESTATE

What does $2,600 rent you in San Mateo, today?

438 N. El Camino Real. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Mateo?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Mateo if you've got a budget of $2,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

710 Mariners Island Blvd., #212 (Mariners Island)







Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 710 Mariners Island Blvd., #212. It's listed for $2,600/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the furnished unit, there are carpeted floors, a balcony, high ceilings, a ceiling fan and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

4295 George Ave., #1 (Lauriedale)






Here's an 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4295 George Ave., #1 that's going for $2,550/month.

The apartment boasts in-unit laundry, carpeting, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

438 N. El Camino Real






Next, check out this 555-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 438 N. El Camino Real. It's also listed for $2,550/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit and $300 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)
