What does $2,700 rent you in Redwood City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Redwood City if you don't want to spend more than $2,700/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
509 Madison Ave. (Central)
Listed at $2,700/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 509 Madison Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and off-street parking. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a patio and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
235 Arlington Road (Arlington)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 235 Arlington Road. It's also listed for $2,700/month for its 880 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a gas fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a 350.00 deposit.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is very bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
119 Franklin St., #1st Flr. (Downtown)
Then, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 119 Franklin St., #1st Flr. that's going for $2,695/month.
Apartment amenities include a kitchen island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.
(See the full listing here.)