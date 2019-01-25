REAL ESTATE

What does $2,700 rent you in Redwood City, today?

509 Madison Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Redwood City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Redwood City if you don't want to spend more than $2,700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

509 Madison Ave. (Central)






Listed at $2,700/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 509 Madison Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and off-street parking. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a patio and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

235 Arlington Road (Arlington)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 235 Arlington Road. It's also listed for $2,700/month for its 880 square feet of space.

The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a gas fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a 350.00 deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is very bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

119 Franklin St., #1st Flr. (Downtown)






Then, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 119 Franklin St., #1st Flr. that's going for $2,695/month.

Apartment amenities include a kitchen island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)
