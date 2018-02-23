REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,700 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in San Francisco if you've got $2,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

210 Valley St. (Noe Valley)




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage is located at 210 Valley St.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a private deck, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2300 Pacific Ave., #307 (Pacific Heights)




Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street). It's also listed for $2,700 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

143 Dolores St., #A (Mission Dolores)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 143 Dolores St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

532 Hugo St. (Inner Sunset)




Located at 532 Hugo St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/ month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. The bright unit has both carpeting and laminate flooring. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1345 Sacramento St., #7 (Nob Hill)




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1345 Sacramento St.

In the bright unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite counter tops. The building features on-site laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2240 Lombard St., #104 (Marina)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2240 Lombard St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wood cabinetry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

145 Fell St., #406 (Civic Center)




Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 145 Fell St. that's going for $2,695 / month.

The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and exposed bricks. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News