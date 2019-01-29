REAL ESTATE

What does $2,700 rent you in San Francisco, today?

2223 Lake St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

700 Church St. (Castro)






Here's this studio apartment over at 700 Church St. It's listed for $2,700/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2223 Lake St. (Outer Richmond)






Located at 2223 Lake St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,695/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and generous closet space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2360 Van Ness Ave., #20 (Russian Hill)






Listed at $2,675/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2360 Van Ness Ave., #20.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry; Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
San Francisco rental prices slip slightly in December
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Berkeley
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
What does $2,300 rent you in Walnut Creek, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
PG&E Bankruptcy: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders
PG&E bankruptcy turns into double whammy for wildfire victims
6 days of rain on the way to Bay Area
SF to decide how to spend extra property tax revenue
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
American journalist imprisoned in Iran for 544 days shares ordeal in new book
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Show More
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Hawaii farmer grows 6-pound avocado
New smile for young girl bullied for not having teeth
More News