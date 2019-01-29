What does $2,700 rent you in San Francisco, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
700 Church St. (Castro)
Here's this studio apartment over at 700 Church St. It's listed for $2,700/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2223 Lake St. (Outer Richmond)
Located at 2223 Lake St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,695/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and generous closet space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
2360 Van Ness Ave., #20 (Russian Hill)
Listed at $2,675/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2360 Van Ness Ave., #20.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry; Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
