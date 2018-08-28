What does $2,700 rent you in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Francisco if you've got $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
125 Nevada St., #A (Bernal Heights)
Listed at $2,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 125 Nevada St., #A.
Garage parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, which is available furnished, you'll find tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
360 Fourth Ave., #A (Inner Richmond)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 360 Fourth Ave., #A, that's going for $2,695/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, bay windows, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1008 Larkin St., #407 (Lower Nob Hill)
Located at 1008 Larkin St., #407, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,695/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
250 Grand View Ave. (Noe Valley)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 250 Grand View Ave. It's listed for $2,695/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a fireplace. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
35th Ave. (Outer Richmond)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at an undisclosed address on 35th Ave. that's going for $2,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned garage parking. The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
