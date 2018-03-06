REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,800 Rent You In Cathedral Hill, Today?

601 Van Ness Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Cathedral Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this San Francisco neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1 Daniel Burnham Ct.




Listed at $2,795 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1 Daniel Burnham Ct.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

601 Van Ness Ave., #121



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 601 Van Ness Ave. It's also listed for $2,795 / month for its 750 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. In the bright unit, there are hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1355 Post St., #104




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 1355 Post St. that's going for $2,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, carpeted floors and generous closet space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News