What does $2,800 rent you in the Marina, today?

1721 Chestnut St., #202. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your housing dollar goes in the Marina?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in the Marina is hovering around $3,300.

So, what might you expect to find on a budget of $2,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2671 Lombard St., #B




Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2671 Lombard St., #B.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, a spacious closet, bay windows, built-in storage features, a deck and garden access. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

2290 Francisco St.




Next, there's this studio situated at 2290 Francisco St. It's listed for $2,795/month for its 565 square feet of space.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, tile countertops, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

1721 Chestnut St., #202




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1721 Chestnut St., #202 that's going for $2,750/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, a breakfast nook, closet space and large windows. Animals are not permitted.

